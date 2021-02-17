Comerica Bank Has $1.96 Million Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. AlphaValue raised Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BCS opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

