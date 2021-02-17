Comerica Bank Has $1.89 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

Shares of DOCU opened at $264.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.31 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

