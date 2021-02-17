Comerica Bank Buys 1,339 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,534,000 after acquiring an additional 512,812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 1,896,793 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 74,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE:KRG opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 258.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.