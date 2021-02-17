ColossusXT (COLX) Price Up 12% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $9.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00203714 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00047590 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,676,600,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,558,897 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.