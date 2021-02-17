Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $33.48 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 484,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 31.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,001 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,365,973 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95.

