Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $33.48 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 484,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 31.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,001 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,365,973 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.