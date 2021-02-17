Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 2,245 ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises 0.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKG traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 634,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

