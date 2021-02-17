Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLNY. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Colony Capital stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Colony Capital by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Colony Capital by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Colony Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colony Capital by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

