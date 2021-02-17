Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of CIGI opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $111.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $210,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

