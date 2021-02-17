Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,277 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,268. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

