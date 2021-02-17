Colfax (CFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Colfax to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CFX opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -787.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $42.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

