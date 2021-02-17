Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Critical Review

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and Coherus BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $60.21 million 1,173.33 -$514.02 million ($1.55) -115.18 Coherus BioSciences $356.07 million 3.53 $89.83 million $1.23 14.18

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Moderna and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 3 6 9 0 2.33 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

Moderna currently has a consensus price target of $131.82, suggesting a potential downside of 26.16%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.42%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Moderna.

Risk & Volatility

Moderna has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna -242.73% -28.11% -20.31% Coherus BioSciences 33.06% 90.98% 27.33%

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Moderna on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and a research collaboration with Harvard University. Moderna, Inc. also has collaborations with Lonza Ltd. for the manufacture of mRNA-1273, a COVID-19 vaccine; and Catalent for fill-finish manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its product candidates include CHS-1420, an adalimumab (Humira) biosimilar candidate and CHS-0214, an etanercept (Enbrel) biosimilar candidate, which have completed Phase III clinical study for treating psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. The company is also developing ranibizumab (Lucentis), an ophthalmology biosimilar candidate; CHS-2020, an aflibercept (Eylea) biosimilar candidate; and CHS-131, a small-molecule drug candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other metabolic conditions, as well as bevacizumab (Avastin), an oncology biosimilar candidate. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

