Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognex in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cognex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognex by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

