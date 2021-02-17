Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in January

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHEOF opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

