CNA Financial Co. (CNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

CNA stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

CNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

