City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Insider Sells £2,500,000 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £2,500,000 ($3,266,266.00).

Shares of LON:CLIG traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 502 ($6.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. City of London Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 556 ($7.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 471.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 423.87. The company has a market capitalization of £254.41 million and a PE ratio of 17.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

