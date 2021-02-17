Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. CHF Index (NYSEARCA:DCHF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. CHF Index (NYSEARCA:DCHF) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. CHF Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. CHF Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.