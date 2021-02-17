CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $210,000 Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $56,703,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,282,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $11,926,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $9,361,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $7,453,000.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

