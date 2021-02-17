CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $201,000 Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 129.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 70,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

