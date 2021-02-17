CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,183 Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nevro by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.64.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.