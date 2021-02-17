Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $131,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,484.00 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 177.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,451.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,324.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

