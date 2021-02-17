China Yuchai International (CYD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

