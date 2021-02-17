China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Shares Up 21.5%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s share price shot up 21.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.00. 1,688,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 603,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The stock has a market cap of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

