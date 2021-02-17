Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 713,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,705,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a market cap of $675.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chimerix by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

