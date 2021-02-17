Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 4,585,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 1,929,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

