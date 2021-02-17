Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

