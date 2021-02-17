Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.51

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.51 and traded as high as C$7.20. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 493,847 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.17.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$650.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.93%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.