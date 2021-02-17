Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 493,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,982. The firm has a market cap of C$650.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$9.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -50.90%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

