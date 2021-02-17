Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.
Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 493,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,982. The firm has a market cap of C$650.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$9.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.