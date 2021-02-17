Chart Industries (GTLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GTLS opened at $155.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

