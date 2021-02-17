Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.275-3.333 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.

Shares of CRL opened at $286.74 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $295.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.17.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

