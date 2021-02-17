ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.55. 690,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 377,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECOM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

The company has a market cap of $769.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $699,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,731.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,500 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

