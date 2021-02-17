Chainlink Trading Up 19.4% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $12.94 billion and $3.08 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.79 or 0.00061028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00839233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00044920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.23 or 0.04901523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

