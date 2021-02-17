CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

CEVA stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,411.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

