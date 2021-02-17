Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.24.
CDAY opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $111.93.
In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,875. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after buying an additional 1,422,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after buying an additional 480,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $36,384,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $45,289,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
