Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.24.

CDAY opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,875. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after buying an additional 1,422,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after buying an additional 480,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $36,384,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $45,289,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

