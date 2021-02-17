Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report $795.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $753.00 million and the highest is $838.89 million. Century Communities reported sales of $602.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 822,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,806,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 128,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

