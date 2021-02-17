Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

CPAC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The firm has a market cap of $729.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.55. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

