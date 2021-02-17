Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $137.57 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $905.01 million and approximately $137.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00009400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00316014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00071011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00082680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.64 or 0.00447604 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173332 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.