Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.00

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 8186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $984.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.96.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.
