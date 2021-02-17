Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.00

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 8186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $984.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.96.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

