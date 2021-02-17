Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,173. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

