Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) (CVE:CZO) Shares Gap Down to $0.84

Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) (CVE:CZO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.84, but opened at C$0.77. Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 1,028 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$62.87 million and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

About Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) (CVE:CZO)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.