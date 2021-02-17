CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Increased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1,292.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 783,189 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after purchasing an additional 731,608 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3,644.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after purchasing an additional 684,890 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 10,701.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 536,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,651,000 after purchasing an additional 352,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

CDW opened at $155.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $157.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

