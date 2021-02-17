Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $176.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $202.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $205.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.