Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post $30.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the lowest is $29.66 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $118.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.72 million to $118.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $133.77 million, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $142.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 1,558,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,885. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $427.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

