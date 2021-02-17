Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

