Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,110.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,871.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,682.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

