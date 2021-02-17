Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,384 shares of company stock worth $314,429. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

