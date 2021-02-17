Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, cash and carry stores, and e-commerce sites; as well as shopping centers. It also offers private label products; and operates as a non-food retailer.

