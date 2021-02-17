Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CWST opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.