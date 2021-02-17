carVertical Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $374,370.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00816852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045612 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.09 or 0.04847402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015466 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.