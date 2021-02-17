Carolyn Ferguson Buys 14 Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 14 shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,073 ($14.02) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Go-Ahead Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 14 shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Shares of LON GOG opened at GBX 1,103 ($14.41) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,039.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 797.90. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,242 ($29.29). The company has a market cap of £476.25 million and a PE ratio of -16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.