Cardano Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion and $6.16 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00040812 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00263975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002238 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012922 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000116 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.